New Delhi: With India facing one of its toughest challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry was heavily criticised for mishandling the crisis situation. Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was the Union Health Minister, tendered his resignation earlier today, ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle. Moments later Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted calling him a “scapegoat” for the “monumental failures at the highest level”.Also Read - IT Minister RS Prasad, Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar Drop Out of Union Cabinet | Full List of 12 Resignations

Poor Dr. Harsh Vardhan, a good man has been made a scapegoat for monumental failures at the highest level — nowhere else. https://t.co/NA8NZiheNn — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 7, 2021

The resignation of Dr Harsh Vardhan came as a surprise to many after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the health ministry for its speedy decisions. However, others felt that it was the government’s admission that the pandemic could have been handled much better. Also Read - Pregnant Women Can be Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Says Health Ministry

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also extended his defence to Vardhan saying that the “National Disaster Management Authority” of PM Modi was responsible for the “criminal mis-management” of COVID-19 pandemic.

National Disaster Management Authority is responsible for criminal mis-management of #COVID19.

It is headed by the Prime Minister. Will PM take responsibility for his failures? Or will PM only make Dr. Harshvardhan the scapegoat for PM’s failures?#CabinetExpansion2021 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 7, 2021

The resignation came hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries out a major expansion and reshuffle of his Council of Ministers in which 43 new members are expected to take oath. Vardhan, a doctor himself, had been in charge of the health ministry as well as the science and technology ministry as the Covid pandemic broke and then India worked to develop vaccines.

However, his various comments in the middle of the crisis were slammed by critics as insensitive and ignorant of the ground reality, even as he strongly defended the government’s handling of the situation.

Besides the Health Minister, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda are among 12 Cabinet ministers who have quit.