New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday got brand-new cabinet with 43 minister taking oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to the ministers.

A number of leaders, including BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Anupriya Patel of NDA ally Apna Dal were also sworn in as ministers of state (MoS) on Wednesday. Those inducted into the Union Cabinet as junior ministers include Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), Dr SP Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Bhatt, BL Verma and Ajay Kumar.

A total of 15 individuals were also sworn in as ministers of the Union Cabinet by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Those inducted as Cabinet ministers include Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RCP Singh (JDU), Ashwani Vaishnaw, Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP), Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Purshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignations of 12 Union ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan, with immediate effect.

In all, six Cabinet Ministers, one Minister of State (Independent Charge) and five Ministers of State have resigned. Those resigned include Cabinet Ministers D V Sadananda Gowda (Chemical and Fertilizers), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology), Thaawarchand Gehlot (Social Justice and Empowerment), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’ (Education), Harsh Vardhan (Health and Family Welfare) and Prakash Javadekar (Environment, Forest and Climate Change).

The resignation of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, has also been accepted by the president.

Five Ministers of State — Babul Supriyo (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (Education), Rattan Lal Kataria (Jal Shakti), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and Debasree Chaudhuri (Women and Child Development) — have also resigned.

The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of these ministers from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, the statement said.

Here is the list of ministers who took oath for new ministries:

Narayan Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Dr. Virendra Kumar Jyotiraditya M Scindia Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Pashupati Paras Kiren Rijiju Raj Kumar Singh

10.Hardeep Singh Puri

11.Mansukh Mandaviya

12.Bhupender Yadav

13.Parshottam Rupala

14.G. Kishan Reddy

15.Anurag Singh Thakur

16.Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20.Shobha Karandlaje

21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annapurna Devi

25.A. Narayanaswamy

26.Kaushal Kishore

27.Ajay Bhatt

28.B. L. Verma

29.Ajay Kumar

30.Chauhan Devusinh

31.Bhagwanth Khuba

32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33.Pratima Bhoumik

34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38.Bishweswar Tudu

39.Shantanu Thakur

40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41.John Barla

42.Dr. L. Murugan

43.Nisith Pramanik