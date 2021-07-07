New Delhi: Almost two years into his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet on Wednesday. Manuskh Mandavia was made the new Health Minister and bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw the new Railway Minister. Mandavia has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, whereas Vaishnaw will also be the Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Wednesday.Also Read - Jyotiraditya Scindia: Meet India’s New Civil Aviation Minister After Hardeep Singh Puri

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made the Civil Aviation Minister, while Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation. Piyush Goyal will now be the Minister of Textiles, besides being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Also Read - Union Cabinet Reshuffle: Amit Shah Gets Ministry of Cooperation in Addition to Home Ministry

A total of 43 MPs, 15 Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State were sworn-in by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday evening. Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle: Portfolios to be Announced at 9 PM | Full List of Ministries Up For Grab

Here is the complete list of ministers who were newly inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday:

Cabinet Ministers

1. Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

2. Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

7. Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries

8. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice

9. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

10. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

11. Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

12. Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

13. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

14. G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North-Eastern Region

15. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Ministers of state

1. Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

2. Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

5. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

8. Meenakshi Lekhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

9. Annpurna Devi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

10. A. Narayanaswamy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

11. Kaushal Kishore: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

12. Ajay Bhatt: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

13. B L Verma

14. Ajay Kumar

15. Chauhan Devusinh

16. Bhagwanth Khuba

17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

18. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

19. Dr. Subhas Sarkar

20. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

21. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

22. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

23. Bishweswar Tudu

24. Shantanu Thakur

25. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

26. John Barla

27. Dr. L. Murugan

28. Nisith Pramanik