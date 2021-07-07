New Delhi: Over 43 new ministers took oath on Wednesday evening in the first reshuffle in the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The induction of 43 new faces has been preceded by the resignations of as many as 11 ministers.Also Read - PM Modi Gets New Cabinet: 15 Including Jyotiraditya Scindia Take Oath As Union Ministers, Others As MoS

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Bihar got strong representation in the Union Council of Ministers. The list includes former Chief Ministers Narayan Rane, (Maharashtra) and Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam). Also Read - IT Minister RS Prasad, Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar Drop Out of Union Cabinet | Full List of 12 Resignations

The oath was administered to ministers by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also Read - PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: Who is In, Who is Out. Full List of Ministers Here

A total of 15 individuals were sworn in as ministers in the Union Cabinet and another 28 as ministers of state (MoS).

As per reports, the portfolios will be announced tonight itself once the Cabinet expansion exercise is complete.

Among the existing ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G. Kishan Reddy, and Anurag Singh Thakur were promoted to Cabinet rank.

Here’s the list of key ministerial portfolios that are now open for grab:

Law and Justice

Communications

Electronics and Information Technology

Health and Family Welfare

Science and Technology

Earth Sciences

Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Information and Broadcasting

Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Social Justice and Empowerment

Education

Chemical and Fertiliser