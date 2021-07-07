New Delhi: Ahead of the mega cabinet expansion of the Modi government, it has been reported that several ministers will be removed from the cabinet. The details emerged after the meeting on Cabinet reshuffle held at PM Modi’s official residence concluded in the afternoon. The Union cabinet reshuffle is start at 6 in the evening. Also Read - Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Leaders Arrive at PM's Residence Fuelling Speculation on Probables | Full List

Santosh Gangwar has resigned as the Labour Minister from the Union Cabinet. Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early morning. He, however, said he is not aware what his new role in the government will be. Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Meeting Ahead of Expansion Ends; Leaders Leave PM Modi's Residence

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be resigning from the Union Cabinet. Reports said Pokhriyal is being dropped as has expressed his unwillingness to continue in the Cabinet due to post-COVID impact on his health.

West Bengal MP Deboshree Chaudhary has been asked to resign from the Cabinet as well, sources said.

DV Sadananda Gowda, who served as the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has been also asked to resign from the Cabinet.

Reports said the ministers have dropped after their performance was reviewed.

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.