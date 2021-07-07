Breaking News LIVE Updates July 7, 2021: The first Union Cabinet reshuffle of Modi government 2.0 is all set to take place this evening. Sources said the new cabinet will be young, and have proper representation of all the communities, while some non-performing ministers will be dropped as PM Modi has personally reviewed performance of the present ministers. BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital yesterday. Alliance partners will also likely be given ministerial berths in reshuffle, especially the Janta Dal-United (JD-U) and Apna Dal, who currently have no representation. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on cabinet reshuffle. Also Read - From Sarbananda Sonowal to Jyotiraditya Scindia: All Eyes On PM Modi’s Cabinet Reshuffle Today