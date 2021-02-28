New Delhi: After organising Bharat Vyapar Bandh on 26th February, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday announced that its next phase of national agitation against the new amendments in GST and E-Commerce will start from March 5 and will continue till April 5th. In its statement, CAIT said that this time the organization will lay focus on states across the country. “The campaign will begin from 5th of March and will continue till 5th of April against the GST amendments and malpractices of foreign E-commerce companies,” CAIT said in a statement. Also Read - Chenab Bridge Pics: World's Highest Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir is Ready And It's Stunning

The CAIT has also said that both these issues are directly related to the 8 crore traders of the country and the movement will continue till a logical resolution is achieved. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today Against GST, Petrol Price Hike, E-way Bill: What to Remain Shut, What’s Not | All You Need to Know

“At present, the traders across the country are badly plagued by the provisions of GST and the constant arbitrariness of foreign companies in e-commerce and now the traders are either forced to resolve these issues or shut their business,” CAIT said. Also Read - Centre Lifts Embargo on Grant of Govt Businesses to Private Banks

National President of CAIT B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal informed that a video conference was held on Sunday in which more than 275 prominent leaders from all across states and union territories participated and decided unanimously to launch a national wide campaign on these two issues. It is not the Centre but the States who are more responsible to dilute the spirit of GST i.e to their own likings and owe they can’t escape from their responsibilities.

CAIT alleged that the state governments have left no stone unturned to distort the GST because of their own interests and their dogma which has led to the sufferings of traders and the traders across the country, therefore a comprehensive and aggressive campaign across all the states will be launched.

In this context, CAIT has urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, that since she is the Chairman of GST Council, she should initiate dialogues with CAIT immediately about the current distorted nature of GST.

On the other hand, while appreciating the efforts of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel, CAIT has urged him to issue a new press note, removing the shortcomings of the Press Note 2 of FDI policy and also finalize and release e-commerce policy since the FDI policy is being grossly violated by foreign e-commerce companies.

Since Elections will be held in 5 states in the next few months and as a vote bank in all the states, the trading community holds a huge majority in strength and numbers and can be a deciding factor for the victory and defeat of any political party. Hence the decision of CAIT to launch a nationwide campaign amid elections and the anger of traders can affect the prospects of every political party

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that in the next phase of CAIT’s national movement on GST and e-commerce, starting from March 5 all trade organizations across the country will celebrate “Agitational Month” through which more than 40 thousand traders association of the country will submit a memorandum to Governor, Chief Minister, Finance Minister, Principal Secretary (Finance), GST Commissioner and Chief Minister and District collectors in respective States. Besides, the CAIT chapters will also give a memorandum to the President of all national parties and state-level parties.

Bhartia and Khandelwal informed that on March 13, traders associations will picket in more than 600 districts of the country registering their anger, while on March 20, trader rallies will be held in all the districts of the country. On the 26th March, dharna will be held outside the houses of the MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

CAIT will also make extensive use of social media in this movement they also informed that in the month of March itself, CAIT will also hold state-level conferences in all the states of the country and in this way five zonal conferences will be held in the country in which trade leaders of the states under respective zones will participate in these conferences.