Calangute Election Result 2022: Congress candidate Michael Lobo has won the Goa assembly elections from the Calangute constituency. Lobo had won the past two assembly elections, in 2017 and in 2012, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Calangute went to the polls on February 14, and saw a voter turnout of 77 percent, which was lower than the 2017 outcome of 81.97 percent.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: CM Pramod Sawant Wins, BJP Confident of Forming Govt

Assembly polls in Goa were held in a single phase on February 14, 2022, and the outcome will be declared along with the assembly results of four other states- Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab. The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.

Calangute Election Result 2022: As it Happened

5 PM, Calangute Election Result LIVE: Michael Lobo wins from the Calangute seat. Lobo, who won by 4,979 votes, was up against against BJP’s Joseph Robert Sequeira and AAP’s Sudesh Suresh Mathias.

2 PM, Calangute Election Result LIVE: ”We had thought that we will win but we have to accept the people’s mandate. We have got 12 seats, BJP has got 18 seats. We will work strongly as the opposition. Congress will have to work hard to win the confidence of people: Congress leader Michael Lobo on Goa Results.

1:45 PM: Calangute Election Result LIVE: Congress candidate Michael Lobo still in the lead

10 AM, Calangute Election Result LIVE: Congress candidate Michael Lobo is leading by 1,185 votes

8 AM, Calangute Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes begins

6:50 AM, Calangute Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes to begin shortly