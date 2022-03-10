Calangute Election Result LIVE: Calangute is one of the 40 Assembly seats in Goa. It falls under the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes for Calangute Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14. Michael Vincent Lobo from the BJP won the seat in 2017 by defeating the Joseph Robert Sequeira INC candidate by a margin of 3,825 votes.Also Read - St. Andre Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Amid Tight Security

Key Candidates

Michael Lobo: Congress Joseph Robert Sequeira: BJP Sudesh Mayekar: AAP Anthony Menezes: TMC-MGP

Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Calangute.

6:50 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly