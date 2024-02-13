Home

Calcutta HC Sets Aside Prohibitory Orders Under Section 144 In Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court has revoked the announcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, following ongoing protests for a week.

Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday revoked the announcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Sandeshkhali amid ongoing protest continuously for a week. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and internet services were suspended in the area on February 9. The decision came ahead of a petition filed by two residents of Sandeshkhali seeking a direction from the court for lifting the prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the area.

Why Prohibitions Under Section 144 Got Revoked In Sandeshkhali?

Section 144 of the CrPC was promulgated by the district administration at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, but Justice Jay Sengupta set it aside because he thought the process was improper.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the petitioner’s attorney, argued that there was no justification for the prohibitory orders in Sandeshkhali and that their purpose was to restrict people’s freedom of protest.

The authorities objected to the prayer, saying that there wasn’t enough justification for the protests and that some of these agitations had resulted in violent acts.

The Sandeshkahli Issue; Key Details

Prohibition orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Sandeshkhali, where local women staged processions calling for the arrest of missing Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates. The people of Sandeshkhali have accused the leaders of Trinamool Congress, Sheikh Shahjahan, Uttam Sardar, and Shiv Prasad Hazra, of harrassing them, and are demanding that they be arrested.

Sandeshkhali, which made headlines on January 5 when some ED officials were attacked by a crowd while they were searching Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh’s property, has been the scene of protests for the past week due to claims of goons loyal to the ruling party stealing land and abusing women.

(With inputs from agencies)

