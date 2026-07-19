Relief for Abhishek Banerjee as Calcutta High Court orders halt to demolition at his Amtala office

In a relief to Abhishek Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court stopped further demolition at his Amtala office and ordered authorities to maintain the existing position until the next hearing. The decision came after Leaps and Bounds approached the court, with Banerjee accusing the West Bengal Police of acting unlawfully during the demolition drive.

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People gather amid the demolition of the party office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in Amtala, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. PTI

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday stayed the demolition of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency office in Amtala, South 24 Parganas, instructing authorities to stop all work until further directions, according to ANI.

The High Court’s interim order followed an urgent plea by Banerjee’s company, Leaps and Bounds, challenging the demolition drive. The case was taken up before Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury after the company alleged that the office had been demolished even though it possessed valid land records.

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A political war of words broke out after the demolition, with the TMC alleging that BJP leaders oversaw the action even though the dispute had not yet been resolved by the High Court.

Banerjee accuses Bengal police of becoming lawbreakers

The 38-year-old on Sunday alleged the West Bengal Police under the BJP government has become ‘lawbreakers’. “The action was taken for violations of construction norms and did not have any political consideration,” the official had told PTI. “The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display,” said the Diamond Harbour MP, who is the nephew of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also said, “Videos showed West Bengal Police alongside BJP goons carrying away trunks filled with laptops, printers, documents, tables, chairs, and other furniture.” He wrote on social media platform X, “This was not demolition; it was theft in uniform, carried out with utter contempt for the rule of law and while the matter remains sub judice before the High Court.”

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He alleged that video footage showed police officers carrying away laptops, printers, important documents, furniture and other office items along with people he referred to as “BJP goons.” Calling it “theft in uniform” instead of a demolition drive, he claimed the police had shown complete disregard for the rule of law even though the case was sub judice.

With inputs from agencies