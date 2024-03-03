By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘DARLING’ Use For Unknown Woman Now A Criminal Offense, Sexual Harassment: Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court upholds the conviction of a man for calling a female police constable 'darling'. The bench said 'darling' is a sexually coloured remark, penalised under IPC.
Kolkata: Using the word “darling” for any unknown woman is offensive and would be a criminal offence under Sections 354A (outraging modesty of a woman) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) said the Calcutta High Court. The observation was made at the High Court‘s Port Blair bench by single-judge Justice Jay Sengupta. He upheld the decision while upholding the conviction of Janak Ram. Ram had called a female police constable “darling” in an inebriated condition. Justice Sengupta stated that Section 354A which stands for outraging modesty of a woman penalises the use of sexual remarks.
Calling Unknown Woman ‘Darling’ Is Criminal Offence: What The Bench Said?
The bench noted that calling an unknown woman ‘darling’ by man in drunken or sober state is patently offensive. “Addressing an unknown lady, whether a police constable or not, on the street by a man, drunken or not, with the word ‘darling’ is patently offensive, and the word used is essentially a sexually coloured remark,” the bench said.
According to Justice Sengupta, currently, the standards of Indian society are not that a man can “gleefully be permitted” to use such words with respect to “unsuspecting, unacquainted women”.
Calling Unknown Woman ‘Darling’ Is Criminal Offence: Using The Word In Sober State Means More Punishment
The bench stated that if any man used such words when he was in a sober state, the “gravity of the offence would perhaps be even more”.
Calling Unknown Woman ‘Darling’ Is Criminal Offence: What Was The Case
Accused Janak Ram had asked the woman constable in a very indecent manner “kya darling, challan karne aayi hai kya? (Hi, darling, have you come to impose a fine?)”.
