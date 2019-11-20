New Delhi: With the ongoing protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University refusing to die, the JNU administration on Wednesday again urged the protesting students to call of their agitation and asked them to allow the normal functioning of academic activities.

Jawaharlal Nehru University appeals to the students to call off their agitation and return to classes and allow normal functioning of academic activities. #JNU pic.twitter.com/au3IGt4Kfj — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

The appeal from the JNU administration comes hours after the students went to continue their protest at the Delhi Police headquarters in the ITO area. The protest was on the alleged beating of visually impaired students during their agitation on fee hike.

“A blind student of the university was beaten with lathis by police on Monday. The police also told him that if he is blind then why did he come to protest. This was insensitive on part of the police,” a protesting student told ANI. “We are protesting over this and we want police to apologize for this,” the student said.

Earlier in the day, the JNU visually impaired students’ forum had called for a demonstration in front of the Delhi Police Headquarters against the alleged lathi charge by police on the students of the University and to demand justice for persons with disabilities.

The development comes after Delhi Police had on November 18 denied allegations of lathi-charge leveled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete rollback in fee hikes.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of JNU students reached the office of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). On the other hand, the MHRD has constituted a committee for discussion with students and administration to restore the normal functioning and peaceful resolution of all issues in the University.

“The JNUSU would like to reiterate its demands of immediate rollback of the illegally passed draft manual, and fee structure, along with the declaration of the IHA meeting on October 28 as null and void, initiation of dialogue between the JNU Administration and the Student Community, represented by the elected student representatives, the JNUSU, and the Hostel Presidents,” the JNU Students Union wrote a letter to the MHRD.

“The MHRD and the HPEC should take serious cognizance of the illegalities in the JNU, perpetuated under the aegis of the JNU VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, and recommend his removal from the post of JNU VC,” the letter added.