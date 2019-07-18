New Delhi: The Government on Thursday said ICJ judgement on Kulbhushan Jadhav was a “vindication of not only Jadhav but all those who believe in the rule of the law.”

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said Jadhav was in “illegal” custody of Pakistan under “fabricated” charges and so he called “upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Jadhav.”

He added, “Jadhav is innocent of the charges levelled against him. We once again call on Pakistan to release and repatriate him to India. His family has shown exemplary courage even in challenging times like this.”

“I am sure that the House will join me in welcoming this landmark judgement,” he added.

He assured the House that the government will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure Kulbhushan Jadhav’s safety and well being and added, “I am very happy that the entire House is together in welcoming the ICJ judgement. Hope we will pursue (the case) till Kulbhushan is released,” Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said in Rajya Sabha.