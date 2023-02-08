Home

News

India

Called an Apple an Apple, Not an Orange: Mahua Moitra Stands by ‘Cuss Word’ in Parliament | WATCH

Called an Apple an Apple, Not an Orange: Mahua Moitra Stands by ‘Cuss Word’ in Parliament | WATCH

Mahua Moitra: "For first time, all of us were able to show to people of India what this Adanigate was all about. BJP has been trying to shove this under the carpet for past 3 years. Glad all Opposition parties together came out. People of India could see extent of Adanigate scandal".

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Defending her use of cuss words in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that she will call an apple an apple and not an orange. “I do not know what kind of language I am supposed to use. And I am quite surprised that BJP is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. I will call an apple an apple, not an orange…,” Mitra said while speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament today.

The Trinamool MP said that yesterday was an auspicious day for Indian democracy as the country could see the “extent of the Adgate scandal”.

You may like to read

“For the first time, all of us were able to show to people of India what this Adanigate was all about. BJP has been trying to shove this under the carpet for past 3 years. Glad all Opposition parties together came out. People of India could see extent of Adanigate scandal”, the TMC MP told reporters.

#WATCH | I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me…I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story…: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on her language in LS pic.twitter.com/R8CMa5akGJ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023



Upping the ante against BJP, Mahura further stated that BJP is saying how can I use such a word being woman, do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets?

“I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me…I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story”, she added.

On the other hand, reacting to Mahua’s controversial statement, BJP MP Hema Malini said, “They should control their tongue and not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.