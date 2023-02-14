Home

Called For Interview, Gurugram Woman Drugged And Raped Inside Car At Sahara Mall’s Parking Lot

The woman stated to the police that she resided in the DLF area and was searching for an online job and got the number of a man, who introduced himself as Tushar Sharma. The accused promised the victim a job and called her for an interview at the mall on Saturday.

Gurugram: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a man in his car parked in the basement of Sahara mall in Haryana’s Gurugram. According to the police, the accused, identified as Tushar Sharma, had called the woman, an engineering graduate, on the pretext of a job interview and raped her after giving her some sedative mixed in water.

“As per the telephonic talk I reached the mall around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He met me at the entrance and asked me to discuss the job and took me to the basement of the mall, where he offered me water. Soon, I lost consciousness after this, he committed the crime and fled from the spot,” she said in the FIR.

Later the victim reported the matter to the police. The victim was taken to hospital by the police for medical examination. “We are verifying the allegations of the complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested,” said a senior police officer.

An FIR was registered against Tushar Sharma under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police have sought CCTV footage from the mall management and are trying to nab the accused.

