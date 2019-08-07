New Delhi: In a heartfelt message on the demise of senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister and BJP Amethi MP Smriti Irani tweeted, “I have an axe to grind with you Didi …”

Lovingly calling Swaraj, ‘Didi’, Irani penned, “I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us.”

The touching message from the Amethi MP reflected on the promise of lunch which never took place. Irani and Sushma Swaraj were cabinet colleagues in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term.

The 67-year-old former External Affairs Minister breathed her last at 10:20 pm on Tuesday after she was rushed to Delhi AIIMS with a cardiac arrest. According to reports, the doctors tried to resuscitate Swaraj for over 70 minutes but failed to revive her.

Sushma Swaraj had been ill for some time. She had decided to step out from the electoral race in the just ended general election.

She had expressed reservations to join the NDA government even Prime Minister Narendra Modi led it to a major election victory.