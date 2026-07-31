‘Came home in blood-soaked uniform’: Families of injured Delhi Police personnel recount Jantar Mantar horror during CJP protest

As per the family, the officer was deployed near the barricades at the main protest site and had often spoken about his concerns over the nature of the gathering.

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'Came home in blood-soaked uniform': Families of injured Delhi Police personnel recount Jantar Mantar horror during CJP protest (Image: screengrab)

Family members of Delhi Police personnel who were injured during the violence at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 spoke about the impact the incident has had on their families. They said police officers put their lives at risk while on duty and urged people to understand the sacrifices made by them. Sharing their experiences at a press conference on Friday, the families described the fear and trauma of seeing their loved ones injured while handling the protest over the alleged exam paper leak.

“Behind a uniform, there is not just a policeman. Behind him is his mother, father, wife, children, and the entire family who wait late into the night for him to return home safely,” a woman told reporters.

The daughter of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) claimed that her father suffered serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a mob during the protest. She said he had served the country for many years even before joining the Delhi Police. “Before joining the police, my father served as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy. He dedicated 15 years of his life to the Indian Navy,” she said.

According to her, her father was deployed near the barricades at the main protest site and had often spoken about his concerns over the nature of the gathering. “My father was present at the main protest site. He was on the front line near the barricades, where there was a large crowd. Whenever my father came home at night, he would say the protest no longer seemed like a student protest. Many antisocial elements had become involved in it,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Daughter of a Delhi Police SI (Sub-Inspector) who sustained injuries during the clash between Police and protesters in Delhi, says, “…Before joining the police, my father served as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy. He dedicated 15 years of his life to the… pic.twitter.com/aevnbcdNyQ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

Describing the day her father was injured, she alleged that he was attacked by a mob near the main stage at Jantar Mantar. “The very next day, on the 25th, my father was pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. This happened at around 2 pm. He remained unconscious at RML Hospital for about four hours,” she said.

She recalled that when her father returned home later that night, his clothes were covered in blood. “Around 10 pm, his colleagues brought him home, and his uniform was completely stained with blood. It was extremely painful for us to see him in that condition,” she added.

When the family asked him what had happened, she said he tried to reassure them. “When we asked him ‘papa, how did this happen’, he replied, ‘child, it’s nothing, minor injuries keep happening while on duty’. But he had four stitches on his head, which was not a minor injury.”

She also said what upset her father the most was seeing social media posts that, according to her, portrayed him as a “criminal” despite the injuries he suffered while on duty.

“When I opened social media, I saw that my father was being called a criminal. The very next day, I came to know that the people who had attacked my father were approaching the Supreme Court to wash away their crimes and were filing complaints against him and all the police personnel. I felt very hurt and decided that I should also seek justice for my father. I received support from other police families, and we went to the Supreme Court. We requested an advocate to present our case before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The advocate assured us that we, too, have equal rights as citizens of this country and that we would also get justice, ” said added.

‘Behind uniform, there is not just a policeman’: family members of Delhi Police personnel shared their harrowing and traumatic experiences of seeing their loved ones come under attack while on duty during Jantar mantar violence

The wife of a Delhi Police ACP who was injured during the clash said it was heartbreaking to see her husband return home wounded after the violence. Speaking at a press conference, she said the night of July 20 was one her family would never forget.

“The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my two-year-old daughter. I am accompanied here by other family members of Delhi Police personnel, and we wish to share our ordeal with you,” she said.

She added that the families had come forward to speak about the emotional and physical hardships they had faced after the violence and to highlight the sacrifices made by police personnel while performing their duties.

Calling for strict action, she said, “The miscreants who attempted to disrupt the students’ protest, tarnish its image, and undermine the dignity of Parliament should be held accountable for their actions and should not be spared.”