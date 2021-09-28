New Delhi: Amid media speculation that he will meet Central BJP leaders days after resignation, Punjab Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday reached the national capital and said he will not meet any political leader. However, he added that he has come to Delhi to vacate the Kapurthala house for the new Punjab CM.Also Read - Centre Extends Containment Measures Till Oct 31, Asks States, UTs to be Cautious Ahead of Festive Season

Making it further clear, the former Punjab CM said that his resignation had nothing to do with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Days after stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reached Delhi on Tuesday.

Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Amarinder Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit. Thukral said he was on a personal visit to the national capital.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” tweeted Thukral.

Later, at the Chandigarh airport, Amarinder said, “I have to go for some work which I am going for. I have to hand over the Kapurthala House.” He said the media was “unnecessarily indulging in speculation”.

Amarinder Singh had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated”.

He had also dubbed Sidhu as “anti-national” and “dangerous”, saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls. He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.