Can banks lock your phone for loan default? RBI’s new rules give borrowers major relief; Banks can’t harass, shame or threaten

Banks cannot disable important features such as incoming calls, SMS services and emergency SOS functions. They must also ensure that any restrictions do not affect the borrower's ability to work or carry out employment-related tasks.

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Can banks lock your phone for loan default? RBI's new rules give borrowers major relief; Banks can't harass, shame or threaten (Image: FIle/PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that banks cannot lock or disable a borrower’s mobile phone, laptop or tablet to recover unpaid personal, home or vehicle loans. The only exception is when the device itself was purchased using a loan provided by the bank. The new rules have been introduced after several borrowers complained about unfair recovery methods, including harassment, abusive behaviour and pressure through social media. According to an RBI circular, the guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

The central bank said banks must not use technology to block or limit the features of a borrower’s electronic devices as a way to recover loan dues. This rule applies to all types of loans except those taken specifically to buy the device.

If a bank has financed the purchase of a mobile phone, laptop or tablet, it may restrict some of the device’s functions in case of non-payment. However, the RBI has made it clear that banks should not disable the device immediately. Instead, they must follow a step-by-step approach and give borrowers a reasonable opportunity to repay the loan.

Can banks lock your mobile phone if you fail to repay a loan?

The answer is yes, but only in limited situations and under strict RBI rules.

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to restrict certain features of a mobile phone, tablet or laptop only if the loan was taken to buy that particular device. Banks cannot use this method to recover personal, home or vehicle loans.

The RBI has also made it clear that the loan agreement must clearly mention that the device’s features may be restricted if the borrower fails to repay the loan. It should also explain how the recovery process will work and when such restrictions may be applied.

According to the guidelines, banks cannot block any feature as soon as a borrower misses a payment. Restrictions can be considered only after the loan account remains unpaid for 30 days and after the borrower has been given proper notices.

Even then, banks must introduce restrictions step by step instead of disabling the device all at once.

If the borrower still does not repay the loan after 60 days, banks may impose the full set of restrictions allowed under the loan agreement. However, the RBI has clearly stated that outgoing calls cannot be blocked before the 60-day period. Essential features such as incoming calls, SMS and emergency SOS services must continue to work.

What parts of the phone cannot be disabled?

Banks cannot disable important features such as incoming calls, SMS services and emergency SOS functions. They must also ensure that any restrictions do not affect the borrower’s ability to work or carry out employment-related tasks.

Borrowers must also be able to check the status of any restrictions placed on their device at any time.

The RBI has said that once the borrower clears the overdue amount, the bank must restore the device’s restricted features within one hour. If the bank fails to do so, it will have to pay compensation of Rs 250 for every hour of delay until the services are restored. However, the total compensation cannot be more than the outstanding loan amount.

The central bank has also introduced strict privacy rules. Banks and any third-party technology providers working with them are not allowed to access or collect personal information stored on a borrower’s device. This includes contacts, photos, messages, call records and location history.

The RBI has listed several loan recovery practices that banks and recovery agents are strictly prohibited from using: