New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held videoconference with Chief Ministers of ten states, which have contributed 80% of the country's total number of coronavirus cases thus far, remarking that the country will win its battle against COVID-19 if the infection is defeated in these ten states.

Notably, today's meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab. Karnataka, meanwhile, was represented by its Deputy Chief Minister as CM BS Yediyurappa has just recovered from coronavirus.

"Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. Role of each and every state is very significant in overall control of the spread of the disease", the Prime Minister told the attending Chief Ministers.

He added that the average fatality rate decreasing and the average recovery rate increasing everyday showed that the steps taken by the country were in the right direction.

“Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours”, PM Modi suggested to the Chief Ministers.

He then spoke about the ten states which had contributed over 80% of the country’s COVID-19 cases thus far, remarking that they had a major role to play in the country’s battle against coronavirus.

“Today, the country has over over six lakh active cases, most of which are from these ten states”, he added.

“We have seen that in some districts of UP, Haryana and Delhi, there was a phase when COVID-19 became a huge problem. Then we held a review meeting and a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Amit Shah and to a great extent, we achieved the results that we wanted”, the Prime Minister remarked further.

Notably, this was PM Modi’s seventh interaction with the Chief Ministers on the country’s coronavirus situation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at today’s meeting.

India’s current overall COVID-19 tally stands at 22,68,676 after a spike of 53,601 in the last 24 hour. The country’s recovery rate currently stands at 69.79%.