New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday declared that the national capital has entered the third wave of coronavirus pandemic as it has been showing a surge in cases for the few days, following a reverse fashion compared to the national tally. Delhi recorded a total of 6,725 cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s caseload to over 4 lakh. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Colleges, Universities in Punjab to Re-open From Nov 16

“Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions,” CM Kejriwal told reporters. Also Read - Over 262 Students Test COVID Positive After Reopening of Schools in Andhra; Govt Says ‘Situation Not Alarming’

Amid the festive season, Delhi witnessed a sudden spike of more than 6,000 infections on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. The resurgence of the virus has also been attributed to the onset of winters and rising air pollution levels due to stubble burning. Also Read - Chelsea's Kai Havertz Tests Positive For COVID-19

Notably, Delhi still awaits two major festivities of Diwali and Chhath in November.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had even warned the national capital in a recent report to be prepared to face as many as 15,000 daily cases of COVID-19 in the upcoming winter season. The coronavirus cases are expected to surge in connection with respiratory problems.

On the other hand, India’s COVID-19 caseload this morning went past 83 lakh with 46,253 fresh infections, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh. This pushed the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day.