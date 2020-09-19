New Delhi: There is no conclusive evidence for foodborne transmission of COVID-19, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clarified, adding that food imported into India from COVID-19 affected countries is safe for human consumption. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Cause Decline in Life Expectancy Globally

Notably, the FSSAI had constituted a committee of experts after concerns were raised regarding safety of food items imported from COVID-hit countries.

"The committee, in its report, opined that as of now, there is no conclusive evidence for foodborne transmission of coronavirus and concluded that food imported into India from coronavirus-affected countries is safe for human consumption," Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.

The committee agreed with the advisories of global organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) that the predominant routes of transmission of COVID-19 appear to be human-to-human.

In light of findings of the expert committee, a press release was issued by the FSSAI on March 5 to address the concerns of consumers and general public in this regard.

Commissioners of Food Safety of all states and union territories were also advised vide letter dated March 6 to take appropriate steps to disseminate correct information to consumers and general public to counter any false propaganda.