‘Can Imagine Congress’ Mindset’: Anurag Thakur As Mallikarjun Kharge Skips PM’s Independence Day Speech

Asked about his absence from the function at the Red Fort, Kharge said that he could not have reached the Congress office in time from Red Fort. "I did not go there due to paucity of time," he said at the Congress headquarters.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the participation in the Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort. The absence of Congress president has raised speculations regarding the reasons behind his non-participation. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “…If the leader of the main Opposition party and LoP Rajya Sabha doesn’t come, you can imagine the Congress mindset…Today when they are sitting in the Opposition, they are yearning just like a fish without water.”

#WATCH | On Congress president-LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge not attending the #IndependenceDay event at Red Fort, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, “…If the leader of the main Opposition party and LoP Rajya Sabha doesn’t come, you can imagine the Congress mindset…Today… pic.twitter.com/Fqq7Ki3Nxb — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

When asked why he missed the all-important address, Kharge said, “Firstly, I have been experiencing issues with my eyes. Secondly, I had a commitment to hoist the tricolour at my residence at 9:20 AM in accordance with protocols. Subsequently, I was required to attend the Congress office and perform the flag-hoisting ceremony here as well. Given these prior engagements, I would not have been able to reach the venue on time.”

Kharge further said, “The security is so tight that they don’t let anyone else leave before the PM leaves.I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time. I thought it better to not go there (Red Fort) due to the security situation and lack of time.”

Earlier, Anurag Thakur on Monday demanded an apology from Kharge over a remark by a leader of his party that people voting for the BJP have “demonic tendency”, saying this reflects the “arrogance” of the opposition party.

“The Congress is calling the people of India demons. This is the same party that had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘neech’, scorpion and merchant of death. Such comments reflect Congress’ despair and disappointment,” Thakur said.

He said the Nehru-Gandhi “dynasty” never apologises to anyone because of its arrogance. Hence, the ‘ghamandia’ alliance is calling voters as demons, the Union minister said referring to the opposition INDIA bloc.

“I demand that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tender an apology to the nation in this regard, failing which the people will give a befitting reply to the Congress,” Thakur said.

