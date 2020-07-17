New Delhi: Talks are on between India and China to resolve the border dispute, but the resolution of the discord can not be guaranteed, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said as he visited Ladakh and interacted with Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold Military-level Talks Tomorrow, Focus on Restoration of Peace

“I assure you that not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better,” the minister said, distributing sweets among the personnel. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Centre to Purchase Fighter Jets to Bolster Army; Air Force Says Will Enhance Operational Capabilities

Also Read - Galwan Clash: Military-level Talks Remain Inconclusive; Rajnath Singh, Army Chief to Visit Ladakh on Friday to Review Security

#WATCH – Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute (between India & China) but to what extent it can be resolved, I cannot guarantee: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Lukung, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/U5r7qwRSaG — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Exhorting the soldiers, the defence minister said, “India is not a weak country. Your bravery and sacrifice will always inspire us. National pride is our strength; nobody can hurt it. We will not allow the sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain.”

India and China are moving to finalise a framework for a complete disengagement at friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh

The Corps commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC from 11 AM on Tuesday to 2 AM on Wednesday, covering various aspects of the complex disengagement process including withdrawal of thousands of troops from the rear bases within a specific time frame.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tension in the area. Doval and Wang are designated Special Representatives for boundary talks.