Home

News

Can Rahul Gandhi be expelled from Lok Sabha? What is a Substantive Motion? Check what the constitution says

Can Rahul Gandhi be expelled from Lok Sabha? What is a Substantive Motion? Check what the constitution says

Rahul Gandhi can lose membership of the Lok Sabha under Article 102 of the Constitution or anti-defection law, or upon conviction.

Rahul Gandhi- File image

New Delhi: In a significant national development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice seeking to move a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the India-US trade deal, demanding cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership and a lifetime ban from contesting elections. However, the question is, can Congress leader Rahul Gandhi be removed from his position of Member of Parliament? Here are all the details you need to know about the provisions which can be used against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

What is a substantive motion and can Rahul Gandhi be expelled from Lok Sabha?

For readers who are unversed, a substantive motion is an independent proposal moved in the House to express its opinion or decision on an important matter and must be admitted and passed by a majority for any action to follow. So far, only a notice has been submitted and no decision has been taken in the case of Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi can only be expelled from Lok Sabha if the whole process gets approval from Parliament.

How can an MP can lose membership?

An MP can lose membership under Article 102 of the Constitution (such as for holding an office of profit, insolvency, unsound mind, or loss of citizenship), under the anti-defection law, or upon conviction with a sentence of two years or more under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Lok Sabha also has the power to expel a member for serious misconduct, though this is rare and requires majority approval. However, a lifetime ban from contesting elections cannot be imposed by the House alone and would require disqualification under statutory law, typically through court conviction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What has Rahul Gandhi said on privilege motion?

Reacting to the privilege motion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the government can file cases or a privilege motion against him but he will stand strongly with farmers as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “anti-farmer” and “selling” the country through the India-US interim trade deal.

Why Rahul Gandhi called Modi government anti-farmer?

“Any trade deal that takes away the farmers’ livelihood or weakens the country’s food security is anti-farmer. We will not let the anti-farmer Modi government compromise on the interests of the food providers,” Gandhi said.

“The Congress fought for food security and Narendra Modi has betrayed our food security and our farmers. By striking a deal with the US, he has sold cotton, soya, apple and fruit farmers. Since years, foreigners have been trying to capture our agriculture market,” Gandhi said, adding that Modi has opened the door for them.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.