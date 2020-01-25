New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark on Delhi government schools. He asked the Home Minister if he could tell a single school in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states which has been improvised.

Kejriwal went on to tell the Home Minister to not make fun of hard work of government schools.

“Amit Shah ji, can you tell me about a single school in BJP-ruled states which has been made better? Don’t make fun of hard work of students of government schools,” Amit Shah said.

On January 24, Arvind Kejriwal had asked Amit Shah to spend a few days in the Delhi government schools to witness the education revolution that took place in the national capital.

The chief minister tagged a news report in which Shah was asking him at a public rally where are the 1,000 new schools that were promised by the AAP’s national convener.

“Amit Shah ji, spend a few days in our schools to witness the education revolution of Delhi. You are welcome in our government schools. As a home minister, please give us suggestions too we will work on them after elections,” Kejriwal said in a tweet