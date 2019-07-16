New Delhi: A Canadian man was allegedly abducted and robbed after boarding a taxi from the IGI Airport here. The taxi had offered to drop the employee of a private airline to the parking area where a cab sent by his company was waiting for him.

Mohammad Mehdi Ghazanfani said that he had arrived at Terminal 1 on July 12 around midnight. His company had sent a hired cab for him and he was told to reach the parking area designated for the airline.

Ghazanfani found a cab and asked the driver the way to the parking. He was allegedly told that the parking was about 100 metres away from the terminal building and the driver offered to drop Ghazanfani for Rs 100.

However, he says, as he boarded the car, he found three other people sitting inside, one of whom was allegedly hiding in the back seat. They claimed they were all passengers, like him.

Soon after leaving the airport, the car turned towards Mahipalpur and stopped. The cab driver then locked the doors and allegedly asked Ghazanfani to hand over his ATM cards along with the PINs while one of his ‘co-passengers’ pointed a knife at him.

Once Ghazanfani obliged, he was driven to an ATM in Mahipalpur where money was withdrawn with his cards ten times. The goons then took his wallet with Rs 12,000 and his phones. Then he was taken to the flyover near Terminal 3 and dropped there.

Ghazanfani said he could only note down the last few digits of the cab before the robbers sped away. In all, they had robbed him of Rs 1,30,000. Once he managed to reach the airport, he informed his colleagues who helped him approach the police.

DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said an FIR had been lodged. According to a daily, police suspect it to be the handiwork of Mewat-based criminals who have a similar modus operandi.