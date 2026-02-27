Home

News

Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in India for four-day visit; Main focus on investment, trade deals, energy, and defence

Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in India for four-day visit; Main focus on investment, trade deals, energy, and defence

Carney will arrive in New Delhi on March 1 and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 2.

In this image posted on Feb. 27, 2026, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney being welcomed upon his arrival in Mumbai. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in India today for a four-day visit. The purpose of this visit is to strengthen new partnerships between India and Canada in areas such as trade, energy, technology, and defense. This is Mark Carney’s first visit to India as Prime Minister. Carney will meet with business leaders in Mumbai to promote investment in Canada. Investments in infrastructure, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing will be discussed.

Carney-Modi meet in New Delhi on March 2

Carney will arrive in New Delhi on March 1 and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 2. The main agenda includes resuming negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has been stalled for a long time.

Security and defense cooperation will also be discussed, with the goal of doubling trade between the two countries. Carney will then depart for Australia and Japan. The purpose of the visit is to reduce Canada’s economic dependence on the United States and open new trade routes.

Canada wants to expand investment in India

India is currently one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. According to Canadian government data, annual trade between the two countries exceeds $21 billion. More than 600 Canadian companies operate in India. Major exports from India to Canada include pharmaceuticals, gems, jewellery, and marine products.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Canada’s major pension funds have already made significant investments in India in sectors such as real estate and logistics. According to reports, they have invested over $100 billion (approximately over Rs. 8 lakh crores). Canada now wants to further expand this investment. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that while there have been occasional political differences between the two countries, Canada will remain a reliable partner in India’s rapidly growing economy.

Cooperation on clean energy and critical minerals

Energy is a key issue during this visit. The two countries are discussing a uranium supply agreement to fuel India’s nuclear power plants. There are also discussions about expanding cooperation on clean energy and critical minerals needed for the energy transition.

Canada is rich in natural resources, while India needs reliable and climate-friendly energy sources for its rapidly growing economy. Therefore, this sector is considered beneficial for both. There are also plans to expand cooperation in LNG (liquefied natural gas) and other clean energy sectors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.