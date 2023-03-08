Canadian Resident Lynched By Mob For Objecting Loud Music In Punjab

Home

New Delhi: A 24-year-old permanent resident of Canada was allegedly lynched to death in Punjab’s Mohali by a mob after he objected playing loud music. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Singh who hailed from Gurdaspur district’s Ghazikot village.

“The deceased Pradeep Singh had worn the dress code of Nihangs at the time of the incident. So far he has not been found linked to any Nihang group,” SSP Mohali was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI. “I appeal to people not to believe any rumours. Further probe is underway,” he informed.

The police official said they got information on Tuesday around 10.30 pm that a boy named Pradeep Singh died during a scuffle. “A case has been registered and the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh. The deceased is a Permanent Resident (PR) of Canada & had come to India in February,” SSP Mohali said.

According to the information, the deceased had come to his village a few months back and was his parent’s only child. The family members of the deceased alleged that Pradeep was killed by goons on his way to Mohali. “He saw a few hooligans playing inappropriate songs in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot,” family members of the deceased alleged.

