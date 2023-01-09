Top Recommended Stories
Fog Disrupts Rail Traffic; 267 Trains Cancelled, 170 Running Late Due To Poor Visibility | Full List
Cancelled Trains List: Till 11 am, around 170 trains were running late and out of 170 trains, 91 trains (54%) were running late as visibility was reduced considerably due to a dense layer of fog that extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
COMPLETE LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS
On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather.
Visibility levels dropped to zero metres at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur, and 50 metres at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.
According to the weather office, ‘very dense fog’ is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.
