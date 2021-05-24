New Delhi: In the wake of Cyclone Yaas, the Eastern Railway has cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29. “Some Eastern coastal area bound train will remain cancelled in view of cyclone ‘YAAS’ as precautionary measure”, the Railways said in a statement and shared lists of the trains it has cancelled. The cancelled trains include Guwahati-Bangalore Cant, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Ernakulam-Patna, New Tinsukia-Tambaram, Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur among others. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Deep Depression Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm; 25 Trains Cancelled

Earlier this month, the Indian railways had cancelled 28 pairs (total 56) of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express until further orders. In a statement, Northern Railway had said that the decision to cancel the trains has been taken due to low occupancy (owing to COVID surge) and other operational reasons. The cancelled trains include 8 pairs of Shatabdi, 2 pairs of Duronto, 2 pairs of Rajdhani and one pair Vande Bharat Express.

Cyclone Yaas to Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. “It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

“It will cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on the evening of May 26,” informed Dr Mohapatra. IMD had predicted the wind speed of the cyclone to be around 155-165 km per hour, gusting to 185 km per hour. Speaking to ANI, Dr Mohapatra said, “This is a very large-scale and damaging wind speed. It is almost similar to the wind speed of cyclone Tauktae. Even cyclone Amphan, which made landfall last year, had a similar wind speed.”