New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Indian railways has cancelled 28 pairs (total 56) of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express until further orders. In a statement, Northern Railway said that it has decided to cancel the trains due to low occupancy (owing to COVID surge) and other operational reasons. The cancelled trains include 8 pairs of Shatabdi, 2 pairs of Duronto, 2 pairs of Rajdhani and one pair Vande Bharat Express. The trains will stand cancelled from May 9 until further orders. Also Read - FACT Check: Are People Dying Due To 5G Spectrum Trials in India? Check Truth Behind Viral Audio Message
Earlier last week, the South Central Railway (SCR) had announced the cancellation of 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. The cancellations affected some services to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The cancelled services were:
- Narsapur to Nidadavolu (07241)
- Nidadavolu to Narsapur (07242)
- Secunderabad to Bidar (07010)
- Bidar to Hyderabad (07009)
- Secunderabad to Kurnool City (07027)
- Kurnool City to Secunderabad (07028)
- Mysore to Renigunta (01065)
- Renigunta to Mysore (01066)
- Secunderabad to Mumbai LTT (02235)
- Mumbai LTT to Secunderabad (02236)
On the other hand, the Eastern Railway has decided to discontinue some of the special trains due to poor patronisation. According to a press release issued by Eastern Railways, 16 special trains have been discontinued till further advice.
List of special trains that are cancelled by the Eastern Railway zone:
- Train Number 02019 Howrah – Ranchi Special
- Train Number 02020 Ranchi – Howrah Special
- Train Number 02339 Howrah – Dhanbad Special
- Train Number 02340 Dhanbad – Howrah Special
- Train Number 03027 Howrah – Azimganj Special
- Train Number 03028 Azimganj – Howrah Special
- Train Number 03047 Howrah – Rampurhat Special
- Train Number 03048 Rampurhat – Howrah Special
- Train Number 03117 Kolkata – Lalgola Special
- Train Number 03118 Lalgola – Kolkata Special
- Train Number 03187 Sealdah – Rampurhat Special
- Train Number 03188 Rampurhat – Sealdah Special
- Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special
- Train Number 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special
- Train Number 03502 Asansol – Haldia Special
- Train Number 03501 Haldia – Asansol Special
Last month, Indian Railways had to cancel 40 train services due to the precarious situation in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus.