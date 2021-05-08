New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Indian railways has cancelled 28 pairs (total 56) of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express until further orders. In a statement, Northern Railway said that it has decided to cancel the trains due to low occupancy (owing to COVID surge) and other operational reasons. The cancelled trains include 8 pairs of Shatabdi, 2 pairs of Duronto, 2 pairs of Rajdhani and one pair Vande Bharat Express. The trains will stand cancelled from May 9 until further orders. Also Read - FACT Check: Are People Dying Due To 5G Spectrum Trials in India? Check Truth Behind Viral Audio Message

Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala From Today: State Govt Relaxes Guidelines For Banks, Financial Services

Also Read - US Determined To Help India In 'Hour Of Need' Amid COVID-19 Surge, Says Kamala Harris