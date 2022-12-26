Top Recommended Stories
Cancelled Trains List Today, December 26: Indian Railways Cancels 349 Trains | Full List
Issuing a notification, the railway department said 283 trains will be fully cancelled and 66 scheduled to depart on December 26 were partially cancelled.
Indian Railways Latest Update: Owing to maintenance and operational-related works, the Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 349 trains. Issuing a notification, the railway department said 283 trains will be fully cancelled and 66 scheduled to depart on December 26 were partially cancelled.
Cancelled Trains List Today
01513 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03343 , 03344 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04353 , 04354 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05209 , 05210 , 05257 , 05258 , 05259 , 05260 , 05261 , 05262 , 05334 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05608 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07593 , 07596 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07795 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 08169 , 08170 , 08407 , 08408 , 08441 , 08442 , 08445 , 08446 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 12171 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12871 , 12873 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 13349 , 13350 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17035 , 17036 , 17233 , 17234 , 18103 , 18413 , 18414 , 18632 , 18635 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22809 , 22862 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539
Steps to check if your train is cancelled
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement
- Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.
How to check your station code: Step-by-step guide
Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
Click on the station name against the station code
You will find the station code and save the details for further updates
How to check live train running status:
Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
Enter the train number in the text box provided.
Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139
