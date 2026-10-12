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  • Cancer toxins: Groundwater near Kumbh Mela site in Maharashtra contains high levels of hexavalent chromium – Report

Cancer toxins: Groundwater near Kumbh Mela site in Maharashtra contains high levels of hexavalent chromium – Report

High levels of cancer-linked hexavalent chromium - over 1,000 times above safe limits - have been detected in Nashik groundwater near the upcoming Kumbh Mela site.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 12, 2026, 5:24 PM IST
kumbh mela
Cancer toxins: Groundwater near Kumbh Mela site in Maharashtra contains high levels of hexavalent chromium – Report | Image: X

Toxic Water Alarm: Extremely high levels of cancer-linked chemicals have been found in the groundwater in Ambad, an industrial area located in Nashik, Maharashtra. The news is all the more concerning because the area is located near the Godavari River, which is the site for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. According to laboratory tests conducted by the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), chromium concentrations were found in a groundwater sample. The most alarming part is the quantity of the chemical, which is 50.3 milligrams per liter – while the allowed drinking water limit per the Bureau of Indian Standards is 0.05 mg/L. This means the reported concentration is over 1,000 times higher than the prescribed limit, as per SANDRP’s statement issued on October 8.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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