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Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP’s massive victory

Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP's massive victory

Published date india.com Published: May 19, 2026 3:29 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Jahangir khan
Jahangir Khan (Image: X)

Falta Assembly update: In a breaking update, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan has pulled out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP’s massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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