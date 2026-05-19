By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP’s massive victory
Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP's massive victory
Falta Assembly update: In a breaking update, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan has pulled out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP’s massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.