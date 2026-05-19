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Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJPs massive victory

Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP’s massive victory

Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC candidate Jahangir Khan pulls out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP's massive victory

Jahangir Khan (Image: X)

Falta Assembly update: In a breaking update, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan has pulled out of Falta Assembly repoll after BJP’s massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

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