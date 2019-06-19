New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed his anguish over the alleged ‘rough patch’ that his JD(S)-Congress government is going through and said, “I cannot express the pain I am going through every day…”

Speaking at an event in Channapatna, the Chief Minister said, “I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I cannot express the pain I am going through every day. I want to express it with you, but cannot. But I need to solve the pain of people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly.”

The Congress-JD(S) alliance witnessed a miserable defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 after winning just one seat each out of the total 28 seats, which brought the coalition to a vulnerable foot with increasing rifts.

The Karnataka chief minister also alleged that one of his party MLAs was offered Rs 10 crore by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. “One of our MLAs called me after he got a call by a BJP leader. They offered him Rs 10 crore to leave JD(S) and join BJP. These attempts are being done continuously by BJP leaders. but by God’s grace and your blessings this government is safe for another four years, ” he said.

However, the BJP has denied any such attempt at luring away members from the Congress or the JD(S) party.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that the state coalition government is under “no threat”. He added, “They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress Committee (KPCC) has been dissolved amidst reports of disbalance between the ruling allies in the state. The decision followed after the Congress MLA from the state, Roshan Baig was suspended for anti-party activities.

