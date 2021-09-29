Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Tuesday abruptly quit as the Punjab Congress chief, stated that he will fight for truth till his last breath as the fight is for principles that he won’t compromise with. Sharing a video on Twitter, Sidhu said, “I am fighting for the welfare of Punjab and I never compromised on this. I never fight for personal agenda.”Also Read - Sidhu a Misguided Missile, Doesn't Know Where To Go: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

“I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better. This is my only religion,” he was heard saying in Punjabi, adding that he will continue fighting for truth till his last breath. Also Read - Navjot Sidhu Quits as Punjab Congress Chief: 'Nothing to Worry, Everything Will be Alright', Says KC Venugopal Amid Series of Resignations

The cricketer-turned-politician, who said his only religion is to make people’s lives better, said he had fought for justice and for Punjab’s agenda. Also Read - Punjab Congress Leaders Reach Out to Navjot Singh Sidhu, Say ‘Minor Issues’ Will be Resolved | Top Developments

“I can’t misguide the high command. I’m ready for any sacrifice,” he said. In a reference to new appointments in the Punjab government, Sidhu further added, “I fought for issues concerning Punjab for a long time… There was a system of tainted leaders, officers, now you cannot repeat the same system again… I will stand by my principles.”

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

“What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised,” he said.

Unhappy over the first expansion, allocation of portfolios and appointments on crucial posts, including the Advocate General, Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post after remaining at the helm for 71 days.

As his decision pushed the state Congress into deeper crisis, Sidhu, however, maintained that he would not be leaving the party.

He announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in less than an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

Hours later, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed soon. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala.