Guwahati: A day after two people were killed in police firing during an eviction drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state just can’t allot 30, 40 acres land like that, where will others go? Giving further details, the chief minister said that the state administration will talk to them once again. He also added that it is not important to involve police while evicting people.Also Read - School Reopening News: Assam to Resume Physical Classes For 10th Standard Students From Sept 20

“You have to, can’t allot 30, 40 acres land like that, where will others go? But yes, I’ll talk to them once again, not important to involve police while evicting people, negotiations help,” Himanta B Sarma said on whether eviction drive in Sipajhar will continue or not. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: This State Plans to Disburse Pension to Govt Employees on Retirement Day

Talking about the violence that broke out following the clash with police, the chief minister said that no one can demean the state government with just one video. He added that since 1983 that area is known for killings. Also Read - Govt Signs Karbi Peace Accord, Assam Says Will Rehabilitate 1000 Militants Who Will Surrender

“Otherwise, normally people don’t encroach on temple land. I’ve seen encroachments all around. Peaceful eviction drive was agreed upon, but who instigated,” he said.

#WATCH: "…You have to, can't allot 30, 40 acres land like that, where will others go? But yes, I'll talk to them once again, not important to involve police while evicting people, negotiations help…,"Assam CM Himanta B Sarma on whether eviction drive in Sipajhar will continue pic.twitter.com/yOVnJtxr8p — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

He also added that the eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle that landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy, and the representatives agreed. “We expected no resistance but about 10,000 people gheraoed Assam Police, used violence, then police retaliated,” Sarma said defending police action.

He said a total 11 police personnel have been injured and added that the state will carry out an inquiry on how the cameraman came into the scene, and why he tried to overpower that particular person. The state government has ordered a judicial probe, he added.

“This (eviction drive) was urgent. It was not done overnight, discussions were on for 4 months. Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to landless. Over 27,000 acres of land has to be productively used. There was a temple, which was also encroached upon,” he said.