‘Can’t occupy any place in the name of stir’: CJI Surya Kant’s stern remark on protests in Delhi

CJI Surya Kant stated that indefinite occupation of a site in the name of protest is not permissible. The court issued a notice to the central government on a petition filed by traders against the sit-ins at Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

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'Can't occupy any place in the name of stir': CJI's stern remark on protests in Delhi (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by traders against protests, mass detentions, police brutality, closure of metro stations and internet shutdown.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “You cannot occupy a place forever. There are other protesters too. Where will the farmers or lawyers go? Everyone has the right to protest.”

The Supreme Court’s observation came during the hearing of a massive protest held by opposition parties and others at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last month against the Election Commission of India, when the process of removing the ‘protest site’ status of the place was underway.

CJI Surya Kant said, “Farmers, workers, trade unions and the homeless also have a right to protest, and sites must be allotted for identified periods.”

The Court also stresses the need to balance the right to protest with the right to trade and earn a livelihood, particularly that of daily-wage workers.

Traders suffer losses due to protests

Trade associations filed a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that they were suffering significant losses due to the protests. The court directed the trade associations to also implead the organizers of the anti-CEC protests as parties to their petition.

Explaining the plight of traders due to the protests, their lawyer told the court, “Five million people live in the areas around the protest site. All shops are closed and there is no one in CP (Connaught Place) today.”

Top government lawyer Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that anyone who calls for protests should also take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

What the CJI stressed

Right to protest: CJI Surya Kant said protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely, depriving other groups of their right to demonstrate.

CJI Surya Kant said protest sites cannot be occupied indefinitely, depriving other groups of their right to demonstrate. Competing rights: The Court stressed that the constitutional right to protest must be balanced against the right to trade and earn a livelihood, particularly for daily-wage workers.

The Court stressed that the constitutional right to protest must be balanced against the right to trade and earn a livelihood, particularly for daily-wage workers. Traders’ losses: Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi claimed traders had suffered losses running into thousands of crores and sought a two-month restriction on protests.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi claimed traders had suffered losses running into thousands of crores and sought a two-month restriction on protests. Police action: Petitioners alleged unlawful detentions, custodial assault, barricading and excessive police action during the October protests.

How many attended INDIA bloc November 1 event?

According to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) more than 20,000 workers nationwide attended Sunday’s rally at Ramlila Maidan which aimed to hold Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar accountable over allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft). The IYC had previously launched a “Chalo Delhi” campaign to mobilise state units, district committees, and grassroots members for the INDIA bloc event.