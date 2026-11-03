‘Can’t occupy any place in the name of stir’: CJI Surya Kant’s stern remark on protests in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard petitions filed by traders against protests, mass detentions, police brutality, closure of metro stations and internet shutdown.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “You cannot occupy a place forever. There are other protesters too. Where will the farmers or lawyers go? Everyone has the right to protest.”
The Supreme Court’s observation came during the hearing of a massive protest held by opposition parties and others at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last month against the Election Commission of India, when the process of removing the ‘protest site’ status of the place was underway.
CJI Surya Kant said, “Farmers, workers, trade unions and the homeless also have a right to protest, and sites must be allotted for identified periods.”
The Court also stresses the need to balance the right to protest with the right to trade and earn a livelihood, particularly that of daily-wage workers.
Trade associations filed a petition in the Supreme Court, stating that they were suffering significant losses due to the protests. The court directed the trade associations to also implead the organizers of the anti-CEC protests as parties to their petition.
Explaining the plight of traders due to the protests, their lawyer told the court, “Five million people live in the areas around the protest site. All shops are closed and there is no one in CP (Connaught Place) today.”
Top government lawyer Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that anyone who calls for protests should also take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.
According to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) more than 20,000 workers nationwide attended Sunday’s rally at Ramlila Maidan which aimed to hold Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar accountable over allegations of “vote chori” (vote theft). The IYC had previously launched a “Chalo Delhi” campaign to mobilise state units, district committees, and grassroots members for the INDIA bloc event.
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