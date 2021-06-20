New Delhi: The central government has told the Supreme Court it cannot pay Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the families of COVID-19 victims as it would exhaust the disaster relief funds. The Centre filed a 183-page affidavit on Saturday night in response to PIL seeking “minimum standards of relief” and ex-gratia payment for COVID-19 deceased. The court will be hearing the case on Monday. Also Read - Third Wave of COVID-19 Definitely Underway in UK, Delta Variant Dominant: Vaccine Expert

According to the death toll updated by the Health Ministry on Sunday, so far 3,86,713 people have died in the country due to COVID-19.

The Centre said the deaths are likely to increase and states which are reeling under severe financial strain cannot pay for everyone who died to COVID-19. Due to increased health expenses and low tax revenue, states cannot afford to pay compensation for lakhs of coronavirus victims, the Centre told the Supreme Court.

The Centre explained in its affidavit that the Disaster Management Law states that compensation applies only to natural disasters like earthquake or floods. It added that due to the pandemic’s massive scale it would not be appropriate to apply it to COVID-19.

“Utilisation of scarce resources for giving ex-gratia, may have unfortunate consequences of affecting the pandemic response and health expenditure in other aspects and hence cause more damage than good,” the Centre said.

Further, the Centre reminded the top court of its earlier judgment to keep away from executive policies and said the judiciary cannot decide on behalf of the government.

The Centre said, “It is well settled through numerous judgements of the Supreme Court that this is a matter which should be performed by the authority, to whom it has been entrusted and not one where the court will substitute its own judgement for the decision to be taken by the executive.”