Balrampur (UP): Amid the national outrage against the heinous gangrape cases in UP, family members of the largely ignored Balrampur rape victim has demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government. Also Read - Will This Ever End? Twitter Heartbroken After Another Dalit Woman Drugged, Gangraped & Murdered in UP's Balrampur

The demands come after the family met District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh on Tuesday evening and submitted their grievances to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through him.

A total of six demands have been put up by the family which include:

1. A compensation of Rs 1 Crore

2. A House

3. Agricultural land

4. Government job for the girl’s brother

5. Arms license for the family

6. Capital punishment for the two accused persons

The girl’s mother said that the family had placed the same demands when Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi and ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had visited them on Sunday.

The District Magistrate said that he would sort out issues that were related to district level while the letter would be forwarded to the state government for other demands.

About the incident

The incident happened on September 29 when a 22-year-old Dalit college student was raped and brutalised in the Gaisari village of Balrampur. The woman, a second-year B. Com student, had gone to a college in a nearby town to pay her fees and did not return home till late in the evening.

Later in the night, the woman reportedly came home in a rickshaw in a semi-conscious state. Family members said that the woman looked dazed and in a serious condition following which she has rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way. The family has also alleged that the woman was lethally injected before she was raped.

According to the mother of the victim, she was unable to speak when she came back home and could only manage to utter the words, “I am in a lot of pain, I won’t survive.”

Balrampur Superintendent of Police, Dev Ranjan Verma, said that based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the Balrampur police had registered a case and arrested two accused, Shahid and Sahil, on charges of gang rape and murder on September 30.

(With Agency inputs)