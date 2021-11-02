New Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh officially resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday. Singh wrote a seven-page resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.Also Read - Vikram Rathour Reapplies For Post of India Batting Coach: Reports

In his resignation letter, Singh has expressed concern over Congress's decision to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress President and has written to Sonia Gandhi that one day the Congress high command will have to regret its decision.

He accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of patronising Navjot Sidhu, "an unstable individual" and "an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state" and said Mrs Gandhi had "turned a blind eye" to it all.