New Delhi: Amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress that has affected its campaign for next year's Assembly election, the party seems to have made a decision on the matter. As per reports, Captain Amarinder Singh will remain as the chief minister while Navjot Singh Sidhu will be now be appointed as the president of the Punjab Congress. Apart from Capt Singh as the chief minister and Sidhu as the PCC chief, Punjab Congress will also have two working presidents from the Hindu and Dalit communities, said an India Today report.

A formal announcement on this development amid the Punjab Congress is expected to be made soon.