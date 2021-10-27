Chandigarh: With just months to go for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that he will be forming a new political party. Amarinder Singh said he will announce the name of his new party once the Election Commission has cleared it.Also Read - Amarinder Singh Likely to Announce Launch of New Political Party ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ Today

“Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it,” he said. Also Read - ‘Stop Talking About Secularism’: Amarinder Singh Slams Congress, Questions Alliance With Sena

“As far as Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is concerned, wherever he fights from we will fight him,” Amarinder Singh said. Also Read - Captain Amarinder Singh To Form His New Party Ahead of Punjab Polls, Alliance With BJP Likely

“When the time comes we will fight all 117 seats, whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own,” Amarinder Singh added.

The Captain further that he will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss farm laws issue.

“Tomorrow we are taking some people with us, around 25-30 people, and we will be meeting the Home Minister on this issue,” he mentioned.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM last month amid a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.