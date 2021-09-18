Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his post on Saturday, which was accepted by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting within the state Congress. According to sources, the next chief minister of Punjab is likely to be from the Navjot Singh Sidhu-led camp. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is being called the first choice for the post, sources said.Also Read - Congress President Will Choose New CM For Punjab, Sent 2 Resolutions, Says Harish Rawat After CLP meet

Jakhar’s appointment as chief minister could give the Punjab Congress a combination of a Hindu chief minister and Jat Sikh Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, which might favour the party ahead of the upcoming state assembly election. However, it is also expected that Navjot Singh Sidhu might himself be projected for the top post since Sunil Jakhar is not an MLA in the Punjab Assembly. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu A Complete Disaster, Will Ruin Punjab: Amarinder Singh on Next CM of State

Ambika Soni, Vijay Inder Singla in the race

“AICC observers will stay in Chandigarh and next Punjab CM will be finalized by tonight or tomorrow morning. Sunil Jakhar is frontrunner for the post, while others include Ambika Soni, Vijay Inder Singla. But Congress will not contest next Assembly polls under his/her (new CM’s) leadership,” sources added. Also Read - 'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Submits Resignation as Punjab CM, Takes Team Along

Kuljit Singh Nagra may surprise too

Another name that is doing rounds is that of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra. He was among the leaders from the Sidhu camp who went to receive party observers Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary at Chandigarh airport today before the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)