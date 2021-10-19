New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would launch his own political party soon. “The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year,” Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweetAlso Read - Singhu Border Killing: Second 'Nihang' Arrested From Punjab Village Over Gruesome Murder of Dalit Man

Hinting at the possible alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raveen Thukral wrote, "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties- Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura."

‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

Also Read - ‘No Need to Panic’: Amid Concerns Over Power Outage, Centre Says Adequate Coal Supply Will be There

‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa &

Brahmpura factions’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 https://t.co/rkYhk4aE9Y — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

Last month, declaring that he felt humiliated, Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab, ending one chapter of dissent but throwing open another of uncertainty for the ruling party in the state headed towards elections in about four months

Amarinder Singh, one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, put in his papers after speaking to party president Sonia Gandhi and shortly before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

“The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs. You have an element of doubt on me… I feel humiliated,” he told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Over 50 MLAs in the party had written to Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister, a move that capped months of a fractious feud between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently made state Congress president much against the senior leader’s wishes