SpiceJet Incident: A SpiceJet Boeing 737 with 185 people on board made an emergency landing in Patna right after take-off as its left engine had caught fire. Videos shot by locals on the ground show sparks coming out from the left engine. All passengers were safely evacuated and there has been no report of any injury, officials said. The pilot in command (PIC) of flight SG 723, Captain Monica Khanna, switched off the affected engine and returned safely to Patna with everyone on board unharmed in this emergency landing.

Captain Monica carried out an overweight landing at the highly constrained Patna airfield — one of the most critical airports in India that has tall trees on approach to one end of the runway and a railway line on the other end.

Who Is Captain Monica Khanna?

Monica Khanna is the First Officer at Spicejet Limited. According to her Instagram profile, Monica loves to travel and has a deep interest in latest fashion and trends. Captain Monica Khanna, the pilot in command (PIC) of flight SG 723, switched off the affected engine and returned safely to Patna with everyone on board unharmed in this emergency landing.

What Is An Overweight Landing?

An overweight landing is defined as a landing made at a gross weight in excess of the maximum design (i.e., structural) landing weight for a particular model.

When Does a Pilot Consider Overweight Landing?

A pilot may consider making an overweight landing when a situation arises that requires the airplane to return to the takeoff airport or divert to another airport soon after takeoff. In these cases, the airplane may arrive at the landing airport at a weight considerably above the maximum design landing weight.

The pilot must then decide whether to reduce the weight prior to landing or land overweight. The weight can be reduced either by holding to burn off fuel or by jettisoning (offload) fuel. There are important issues to consider when a decision must be made to land overweight, burn off fuel, or jettison fuel.

