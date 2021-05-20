Mumbai: Had the captain of barge P305, that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae and sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago, taken the cyclone warnings seriously, dozens of lives could have been saved. According to the barge chief engineer Rahman Shaikh who spoke to The Indian Express, said the vessel received cyclone warning a week before it hit and other vessels in the vicinity had already left. Shaikh said he told this to the captain but he ignored the cyclone warning. Also Read - ONGC Barge P-305 Rescue Mission: 37 Dead, 38 Still Missing in Arabian Sea; Probe Ordered | Latest Update

Shaikh was one of the lucky ones who was rescued. He was admitted to a hospital with a wounded knee. Also Read - ONGC Sunken Barge ‘P 305’: 22 Dead, 65 Missing, 186 Rescued; Search Ops Continue | 10 Points

“There was miscalculation on the Captain’s behalf and also the company. We received the cyclone warning a week before it hit. Many other vessels in the vicinity left. I told the Captain, Balwinder Singh, that we must also leave for the harbour. But he told me that winds were not expected to be over 40 kmph and the cyclone would cross Mumbai in one or two hours. But in reality the wind speed was more than 100 kmph. Five of our anchors broke. They couldn’t withstand the cyclone,” the barge’s chief engineer said. Also Read - ONGC Barge Rescue Mission: Indian Navy Continues Search Operation For Missing Crew Members

Captain Balwinder Singh is among the 38 people who are still missing. As many as 37 personnel who were on board the barge are dead.

Shaikh also revealed that most of the life rafts on the barge they could get their hands on had punctures in them.

“We had a big hole. Water started coming in. We tried using life rafts on the port (left) side but only two could be launched and the rest 14 were punctured. Since the winds were blowing at high speed and the waves were high and rough, no one had the courage to check on the starboard side where there were 16 more life rafts,” he said.

The Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to recede on Thursday.

The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast.

Navy personnel, battling extreme weather, so far rescued 186 of the 261 people who were on board the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.

Naval ships INS Kochi on Wednesday morning and INS Kolkata late Wednesday night brought the bodies of these “Brave Nature’s Victims” to Mumbai, a Navy spokesperson told PTI.

Chances of finding more survivors are looking bleak, another official said.

Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said. They registered an accidental death report (ADR) on Wednesday in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.

“The Navy’s Search and Rescue (SAR) operations entered the fourth day today. Naval ships and aircraft are presently undertaking SAR of the missing crew members of Accommodation Barge P-305, which sank on Monday 35 miles off Mumbai,” a Navy spokesperson said.

Navy ships INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, INS Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the SAR operations, he said.

Another Navy ship INS Talwar was the ‘On Scene Coordinator’ off Gujarat coast and assisted Support Station 3 (SS-3) and Drill Ship Sagar Bhushan, which were being safely towed back to Mumbai by ONGC support vessels, he said.

Navy ships were deployed on Monday after the Navy was informed that barge ‘P305’ had gone adrift off the Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 261 personnel on board. The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)