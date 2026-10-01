‘Captain Smit Machhar is our hero’: PM Modi praises Flydubai’s Indian pilot

Captain Smit Machhar, aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073, displayed bravery. Despite serious injuries, he managed to control the aircraft. Along with PM Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised his bravery.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian-origin Captain Smit Machar for saving the lives of passengers during a cockpit incident on a Fly Dubai flight, calling him a hero.

PM Modi posted on Twitter that Captain Smit Machhar is a hero. Facing the greatest danger and despite being seriously injured, he displayed immense courage and unwavering resolve to save the lives of others. His bravery saved hundreds of lives and averted a major tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength, and good health.

FlyDubai flight FZ1073 was en route from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport when a fight broke out between the two pilots in the cockpit.

On Wednesday, a FlyDubai flight FZ1073, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, took place thousands of feet above sea level, raising questions about the aircraft’s safety. Initially, reports had surfaced that the co-pilot attacked the Indian pilot with a knife. Indian Captain Smit Machhar was seriously injured in the attack. Despite this, Captain Smit Machhar remained undeterred and he unlocked the cockpit door and shouted loudly. The passengers and crew then overpowered the attacker.

According to flight tracking data, the plane sent an emergency alert and rapidly descended from approximately 33,000 feet. The plane landed safely at the airport.

At the time of the incident, the plane was at an altitude of approximately 34,000 feet. After this, the plane rapidly descended and reached approximately 16,000 feet. The plane transmitted a transponder code of 7500, which indicates unlawful interference with the aircraft. According to Israeli officials, the incident raised concerns that the plane had been hijacked and fighter jets in the area were alerted. The plane was later diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.